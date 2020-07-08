42 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Sindh

Forty-two people have died due to COVID-19 and another 1,388 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 1,614 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 9,317 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,388 people, or 15 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 524,222 tests, which have resulted in 97,626 positive cases, which means that 19 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 has climbed to 1.7 per cent. He said that until Monday the death rate was 1.6 per cent, adding that the situation needed to be controlled through awareness and timely treatment.

He also said that 41,336 patients are currently under treatment: 39,713 in self-isolation at home, 349 at isolation centres and 1,274 at hospitals, while 650 patients are in critical condition, of whom 76 are on life support.

He added that 821 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 54,676, which shows a 56 per cent recovery rate. Shah said that out of the 1,388 fresh cases of Sindh, 629 (or 45 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 233 of the new patients belong to District South, 164 to District East, 85 to District Central, 65 to District Malir, 44 to District Korangi and 38 to District West.

He added that Khairpur has reported 86 new cases, Hyderabad 69, Umerkot and Sanghar 66 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Sukkur 48, Korangi 44, Kashmore 41, Badin 39, Jamshoro 37, Naushehroferoze 27, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Tando Allahyar 14, Shikarpur 10, Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana and Jacobabad seven each, Dadu three and Ghotki one.

The CM stressed the importance for the people of the province to be cautious at all times and comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government, making them part of their normal life.