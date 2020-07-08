PVF seeks govt help in holding training camp

ISLAMABAD: With sports activities finally resuming, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has approached the government to set up a national training camp to prepare the team for the 7th AVC Cup to be held in Thailand or Vietnam from August 30 to September 6.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) director general, PVF Chairman Ch Mohammad Yaqoob said his federation planned to hold the training camp from July 15.

“We intend to hold a training camp for 20 players with four coaches in Peshawar or Islamabad to prepare for the prestigious event in which top eight Asian countries have been invited to participate. With the grace of God we are one of the top Asian volleyball playing nations,” he said.

The PVF chairman requested the PSB to bear all the expenses of the camp as his federation was under debt. “We have spent our budget, rather we are under debt. The PVF is yet to even pay the travel agent for air tickets for the Under-23 team’s participation in the Asian tournament in Myanmar and national team’s participation in the Asian Senior Men’s Championship in Tehran in 2019,” he said.

The letter, which is with ‘The News’, added that the PVF also planned to establish a training camp for the Under-20 team’s participation in the Asian Championship. “Once Iran shares the final dates with us we will inform the PSB,” it said.