Alhamra to launch online courses

Lahore:Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai Tuesday chaired a meeting of the teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts regarding the promotion and launch of online classes at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The teachers of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts briefed the executive director about the mental state of the youths due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the briefing and a discussion session, Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai decided to announce the launch of online classes in all fields of fine arts. For the convenience of the students, Lahore Arts Council would upload all the lectures by the teachers of music, painting, acting, dance, instruments and all other fields on LAC’s official website. Saman Rai said that because of the current situation, it was unavoidable to make the decision. Hopefully, this decision will benefit all the young artists from 12 departments of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. She stated that Alhamra is pursuing its goals in accordance with the modern requirements because its goal is to promote culture, well-being of the people associated with this institution. The teachers from all departments of Alhamra attended the meeting and highlighting the performance, initiatives and plans of their respective departments. Several suggestions are also being finalised for further improvement in the fields related to Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

PHA: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will provide basic facilities to its employees on merit in accordance with the constitution and the law as PHA employees and horticulturists are a valuable asset to the organisation. This was said by PHA Lahore Director General Tariq Ali Basra in a meeting with a delegation of PHA Employees Union. The delegation of the union presented the demands of the union for the welfare of the employees. The delegation included PHA Employers Union Chairman Chaudhry Mahmoodul Ahad, President Mushtaq Bhatti and other office-bearers. The delegates demanded that the Eid allowance of PHA employees should be increased. In accordance with the constitution and law of PHA, the process of DPC should be started on the vacant seats, they said. Daily wage employees who have completed five years should be permanent in accordance with the law of the institution.

PHA should provide all basic facilities to the gardeners. Fifty per cent special allowance and utility allowance should be included in the salaries of the employees. Implementation on the loan applications by the needy employees for Rs 100,000 should be ensured, they demanded.