close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Seven bikes seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

LAHORE:Mughalpura police claimed to have arrested a three member gang of motorcycle thieves. Police recovered seven stolen bikes, two Kalashnikovs, one pistol and Rs 300,000 from the gang members. According to police, the gang members, Amjid Ali alias G3, Aliyas and Sadam, were involved in many criminal activities.

Latest News

More From Lahore