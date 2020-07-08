Seven bikes seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Mughalpura police claimed to have arrested a three member gang of motorcycle thieves. Police recovered seven stolen bikes, two Kalashnikovs, one pistol and Rs 300,000 from the gang members. According to police, the gang members, Amjid Ali alias G3, Aliyas and Sadam, were involved in many criminal activities.