Steps taken for people’s prosperity: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi and Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while the governor also approved the names of two syndicate members of University of Education Lahore.

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Niazi, Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and Parliamentary Secretary Adil Pervez called on the governor at Governor House here on Tuesday. The governor said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the nation and Pakistan is facing economic challenge through corona crisis. Despite this, the government is taking steps to provide relief to people. The government under the leadership of Imran Khan is taking all decisions in the interest of the nation and protecting the public interest. All the promises made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the nation in the general elections will be fulfilled. Delegation of Sikh Community headed by Moon Khan met the governor. He expressed condolences to the delegation over the demise of Sikhs in an accident. He said the Farooqabad train accident was a tragic incident and the entire nation was deeply saddened by the irreparable loss of precious lives. He as a chancellor approved Dr Shagufta Andalib and Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed as syndicate members of University of Education Lahore for three years.

Uplift work reviewed: Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine along with Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Asad Khokhar and MPA Haroon Gul visited Youhanabad here on Tuesday. They reviewed ongoing development work and heard the community. Religious minorities gave a hearty welcome to the ministers. Talking to the media on the occasion, Ijaz Alam Augustine said all religious minorities living across Pakistan are enjoying equal rights while Punjab government has provided minority empowerment package for the welfare of religious minorities and ensured effective measures to protect their rights. He said special funds have been made available for the renovation of places of worship of religious minorities and construction or repair of religious places while the scope of scholarships for students of religious minorities has been further expanded. Special quotas have been fixed in top universities. The minister said that during the PTI rule, all sects are working together to promote mutual love and peace in the new Pakistan.