Revised seniority list of professors issued after protest

LAHORE:The DPI Colleges Punjab Tuesday issued a revised seniority list of assistant professors after dozens of college teachers staging a demonstration outside the office on Tuesday strongly protested over delay in the issuance of the list. The seniority list of 680 assistant professors directly selected through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had been pending for the last several years and despite the orders of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Secretary the same was not processed. The demo on The Mall promoted the HED authorities who invited the representatives of the protesting teachers for meeting and, after successful dialogue with them, the DPI office was directed to immediately issue the revised and updated list. Prof Nadeem Ashrafi, Zafar Jadoon Khan, Liaqat Abbasi and others presented their point of view in the meeting with HED senior officers who issued the directions to DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Ashiq Hussain to immediately issue the revised and updated seniority list of assistant professors/male (BS-18).