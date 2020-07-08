‘Islamic relics’ display source of spiritual calmness’

Islamabad : A delegation headed by International Islamic University rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai a leading shopping mall here on Tuesday to see the ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ and other Islamic relics.

The officiating president of IIU Dr. Naveed Aqdas, Vice President Professor Dr, Nabi Bukhsh Jamani, Professor Dr. Tahir Khalili, and Professor Dr. Farkhunda Zia, directors Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, Professor Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Dr. M. Mushtaq Ahmed, Executive Director Professor Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Chairman Media and Communication Department Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal, and Incharge Protocol Farooq Adil were the members of the University delegation.

The Rector and other staff members of the IIU saw the exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, curtain of the door of ‘Khana e kabba’, the drape (chader) of ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ and other relics of religious significance.

The delegation was impressed by the performance of the management in holding this event in such a successful manner. Rector of the university also congratulated the administration of Centaurus Mall for observing all Covid-19 SOPs effectively.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, talking to the media also pointed out that this exhibition is being held at such a difficult time when the nation is seriously affected by a pandemic. He praised Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment and Sardar Yasir Ilyas for their personal interest and efforts in holding this exhibition at such a difficult time when the whole nation is facing the challenge of a serious pandemic. The Rector said that this exhibition would provide great comfort and consolation to the people who at present are going through a phase of great distress, depression and gloom because of the Corona pandemic.

The administration of the Centaurus Mall thanked the members of the delegation for visiting the exhibition. They also pointed out that the Mall is better protected and secure compared to open markets, because of the nature of its layout. The exhibition will conclude on July the 15th.