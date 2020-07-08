Civil Defence vigilant against COVID-19

Rawalpindi: District Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain has said that teams of District Civil Defence volunteers are vigilant for anti Covid-19 activities.

Giving details about the working of Civil Defence office Rawalpindi, he said that under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawal­pindi Capt. (r) Anwar ul Haq, Civil Defence volunteers had been deployed in lock down areas and other localities to take part in corona virus preventive activities. Talib Hussain appreciated the national spirit and contributions of Civil Defence volunteers who despite sweltering heat discharging their responsibilities with devotion and dedication. He asked citizens to fully abide by restrictions imposed to overcome COVID-19 and also pass on this message to their near and dear ones to save their lives.