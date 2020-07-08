‘Magistrate Powers’ of AC, sub-registrars cut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: On the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC), District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed has ordered to immediately take back ‘Magistrate Powers’ from assistant commissioner (City) and sub-registrars (Urban-I and II). The powers have been given to civil judges/judicial magistrates in this regard.
The District and Sessions Judge office (Rawalpindi) has issued a notification number 1608/A-1-45 and directed to take back ‘Magistrate Powers’ from local administration officials. Lahore High Court had given ‘Magistrate Powers’ to local government officials according to ‘Local & Special Laws’.
The District and Sessions Judge has taken back magistrate powers from Assistant Commissioner (City) Ahmed Shoib Qazi, Sub-Registrar (Urban-I), Syed Usman Hasan and Sub-Registrar (Urban-II) Malik Tariq Ameer.