Wed Jul 08, 2020
Online students cannot stay: US

World

AFP
July 8, 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States said late on Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall because of the coronavirus crisis. "Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

