close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 8, 2020

Iranian football’s Esteghlal suffer 12 positive cornavirus tests: reports

Sports

AFP
July 8, 2020

TEHRAN: Eleven players and one staff member at Tehran football giants Esteghlal have tested positive for coronavirus, official agency Irna reported on Tuesday.

“After tests, 12 people - a team doctor and players - were confirmed positive” Irna reported, quoting a statement from Tehran’s Massih-Danechvari hospital.

Latest News

More From Sports