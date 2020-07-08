KE monopoly

This refers to the news story, ‘PTI lawmakers demand end to ‘KE’s monopoly’ on first day of protest’ (Jul 7). Perhaps a new trend in protest is being set. Party leaders are agitating against their own government for not taking action against the power utility company for tormenting the population with overbilling and loadshedding despite getting a huge subsidy from the government (Rs60 billion last year alone).

While the PM was eager to order a probe against the IPPs and the report was made public, there is no reason why a similar probe cannot be ordered against KE for its poor performance that has disrupted the lives of the citizens of the metropolis and badly impacted the operation of industry there. The federal government is competent to initiate action since the power sector falls under the federal domain.

Huma Arif

Karachi