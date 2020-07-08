Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s bail petition adjourned till today

LAHORE: The bail hearing of Jang/Geo Media Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR), who was illegally arrested over 100 days ago in a concocted case relating to a property transaction that took place 34-years ago, has been postponed until today (Wednesday).

According to Geo News, MSR’s lawyer Amjad Pervez argued his case at a hearing of his bail petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday. His lawyer argued that MSR had been arrested for “criticising the government”.

He added that the Punjab government, at the time, had provided an exemption on 54 plots in accordance with the law. Pervez said that the prosecution had investigated MSR and had obtained nothing from him.

MSR’s lawyer said that Mukhtar Alam was registered with the registrar on May 22, 1983 and on June 4, 1986, the Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief requested the DG Lahore Development Authority for initial construction.

The lawyer further said that on July 22 of the same year, the director Land Development issued a letter denying MSR’s request. “The suspect had paid all dues by August 5, 1986,” Pervez informed the court. “From 1986-2019, the LDA was silent. After that, it filed a case [against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman],” stated Pervez. “The real owners of the plot never complained.” He said the LDA had never shown concern or complained about the exemption granted to MSR and his power of attorney letter. “The LDA did not even become a plaintiff in the case,” he said, adding that his client had appeared before NAB Lahore and submitted all documents pertaining to the case.

The lawyer said that a reference had been filed against his client in which it had been stated that he had caused a loss of Rs143mn to the national exchequer and had been accused of violating the land exemption policy.

He said that the NAB chairman was not even the relevant authority to issue MSR’s arrest warrants, adding that there was no evidence that the veteran journalist had sought any personal benefit from any public office holder.