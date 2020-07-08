Indian troops gun down yet another Kashmiri in Pulwama

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops on Tuesday killed another Kashmiri youth in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, as the bloodshed continues unabated in the disputed valley amid an 11-month-long military siege.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a violent cordon-and-search operation in the district’s Goosu village. An Indian army soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack during the operation. The operation continued as the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown today (Wednesday) to observe the fourth anniversary of the deaths of Burhan Wani and his two associates, who were killed by Indian troops in 2016.

July 8 will be observed as Youm–e-Istiqlal (Freedom Day) to reiterate the Kashmiris’ resolve that they would continue their struggle for right to self-determination through thick and thin. The protest intends to convey a message to the world, particularly the United Nations, that the people of Jammu and Kashmir “completely reject the forcible occupation of their motherland”.

In separate developments, two Indian soldiers committed suicide while an officer was killed by his colleague in two different incidents.

Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldier died by suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kumar in Kulgam. An investigation has been launched. In the second incident, an Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit shot himself dead with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district.