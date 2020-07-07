close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
July 7, 2020

7 workers die of toxic gas in Chaman

Top Story

A
Agencies
July 7, 2020

CHAMAN: At least seven workers were killed on Monday after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning an underground tank. According to police, one worker fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground tank. Others rushed in to help him and also fell prey to the gas. Police confirmed that an emergency had been declared at the hospital where the workers were taken to as the rescue operation began.

Latest News

More From Top Story