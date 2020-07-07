Roshan Sindh Project case: NAB again summons Sindh CM tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi National Accountability Bureau (NAB) again summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah again on Wednesday (July 8) in Roshan Sindh Project case.

Originally, he was summon on Monday (July 6) but he excused himself from appearance in in Roshan Sindh Project case and now he was given fresh date of July 8 (Wednesday) for his appearance before the NAB, Rawalpindi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah twice appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CID) of the Rawalpindi NAB and in last appearance in June he was interrogated for around two hours and later on was handed over 28-point questionnaire.

According to sources, through the questionnaire the CIT asked Syed Murad Ali Shah why as Finance Minister he released funds illegally to the Roshan Sindh programme and why the Finance Secretary’s objections were ignored.

The NAB CIT throughquestionnaire also asked Sindh CM why Roshan Sindh programme was started without checking its feasibility and why no attention was paid to the Chief Secretary’s identification of feasibility.