PM seeks WHO’s help in removing travel curbs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday sought the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in engaging the member states for removal of COVID-19 related travel restrictions on Pakistan and other developing nations.

The prime minister held a video conference with the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom. “While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, the WHO appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic,” said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. Imran appreciated the WHO’s support to the international community, including Pakistan, to fight COVID-19.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data-driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities, while attempting to a maintain a balance between the life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.

He observed that travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 could further exacerbate the economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate the adverse economic impact of the pandemic.

He called upon the WHO to play its role in engagingthe member states to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries and to work towards a data driven system of non-discriminatory travel rules.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom said the WHO was working to suggest COVID-19 related travel guidelines to help the international community in making these decisions.