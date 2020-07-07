Science minister promises to provide PPEs, expertise to COMSATS member countries

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday assured Pakistan''s willingness to support COMSATS member countries as well as other developing countries in COVID response through sharing expertise and providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

The minister stated this during a meeting with the Executive Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi held here on Monday.

Science minister briefed him about the ongoing programmes and activities of COMSATS in various fields of science and technology for the benefit of its member states including Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Capt. (R) Nasim Nawaz, Secretary Science & Technology, Dr. Hussain Abidi, Member (Science and Technology), MoST; Dr. Ahsan Feroze, Director (IL), Pakistan Science Foundation; and other high officers of COMSATS Secretariat and Ministry of Science and Technology. The inister appreciated the efforts of COMSATS for promoting science related sustainable development.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to play its role as an active member of COMSATS and shall also contribute towards multilateral cooperation through other international forums.

Being the Chair of COMSATS Consultative Committee, the minister advised that a meeting of the Consultative Committee be organized virtually amid physical restrictions due to Coronavirus outbreak. The minister shared the plans of the government for next three years and sought collaboration with COMSATS member states particularly in the areas of agriculture, electronics and chemical sciences.

The minister took keen interest in COMSATS Scholarship Programme and advised COMSATS to give priority to the underprivileged brotherly countries.

Both exchanged views on various other issues including the strengthening of CIS, enhancing the effectiveness of CCCS, establishment of the Innovation Lab, and development and management of Science and Technology Park in Pakistan. Fawad acknowledged and appreciated the COMSATS Telehealth programme for providing essential medical services in the rural areas of Pakistan and advised to expand its scope in Pakistan and other member countries.