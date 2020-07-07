Time to talk

This refers to the news story, 'Talk to the opposition, Saad Rafique advises PM' (June 25). This advice to the prime minister by the PML-N leadership, though unsolicited, is worth consideration by the present government, which is in its straight 23rd month in office. It is clear to all and sundry that if the political leadership desires to come to grips with the current issues facing the country, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the locusts attack, the downward economy, the growing unemployment, the return of overseas expatriates (from the Gulf and elsewhere), the lack of new employment opportunities and new housing units (as promised by the prime minister in his election campaign), then they should get their act together and coordinate in providing relief to the masses. They must draft a clear, well-scripted, forward-leaning trajectory for the country.

If this were not to happen and soon, other forces will take on an even greater and more assertive role in the conduct and control of national affairs. Just see how meetings are broadcast on the news media and are depicted to the public. While some are marked by seriousness, sobriety, a sense of purpose, and discipline, our National Assembly and other assemblies are often marked by rowdiness, slanderous speeches, outright humour, and, sometimes, so much chaos that the presiding speaker has to intervene to calm down things. So who then is better positioned to lead this struggling nation to its rightful destiny?

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore