Tue Jul 07, 2020
Muhammad Anis
July 7, 2020

Labour Federation condemns govt for abolishing posts

Islamabad

Muhammad Anis
Islamabad: The National Labour Federation (NLF) has strongly condemned decision of the government to abolish vacant posts in the government departments.

The NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati, in a statement said the PTI government acted in contradiction of claims of the prime minister to give 10 million jobs to the youth. He said the government had already crushed the employees and workers and it closed doors of jobs to the youth. "The anti-workers and anti-employees measures taken by the government are not acceptable, " he said.

