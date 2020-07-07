Four more die of COVID-19, 116 test positive, 354

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another four lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 382 while as many as 116 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities however the number of patients recovered from the disease in last 24 hours remained significantly high.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that a total of 354 patients recovered from coronavirus illness from twin cities in last 24 hours taking total number of recoveries to 13,251 while on Monday, there were 5,257 active cases of the disease in the region including 4,201 active cases in Islamabad Capital Territory and 1,056 in Rawalpindi district.

The consistent decrease in number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from the region apparently hints that the outbreak has started losing intensity though according to senior officials in district health departments in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the situation needs to be monitored much carefully and individuals must follow standard operating procedures properly to avoid an expected spike of the illness in coming days.

The experts believe that if individuals would not pay attention to SOPs ahead of festive occasion of Eidul Azha, the population may have to face another spike of COVID-19.

On Monday, a 40-year male patient belonging to Peshawar Road in cantonment board area of Rawalpindi district died of the disease at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology taking death toll from the district to 245. Another three patients died in the federal capital from where a total of 137 deaths have so far been caused by the illness.

In last 24 hours, 85 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 13,494 of which 9156 have so far recovered while 137 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, only 31 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5396 of which 4,095 have so far been discharged after treatment. At present, a total of 303 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public

and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 753 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added another 6350 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes while to date, a total of 2,348 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.