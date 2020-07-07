1,434 held for kite-flying last month

LAHORE:DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has said police officers should ensure a ban on kite-flying in their respective areas at any cost.

He directed all officers to take strict action against kite-flying, selling and manufacturers. Ashfaq Khan said kite flyers are being captured through drone technology in densely populated areas. Parents should play a vital role in discouraging their children to fly kites.

He said parents can also be subjected to any legal punishment for not stopping their children for kite flying. We can‘t allow any body to play this very harmful play, he said.

Lahore police arrested 1,434 kite flyers during the month of June. City Division arrested 312, Cantt Division 356, Civil Lines Division 161, Sadar Division 139, Iqbal Town 268 and Modal Town Division 198. Police recovered 12,254 kites, 344 pellets, 789 merchandise, 430 strings from kite makers and flyers.