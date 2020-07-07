Rs 2,481m revenue collected

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has collected revenue of Rs 2,481 million during coronavirus pandemic.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman, this collection of revenue was higher compare to previous years. He appreciated zonal administrators and other staff during the meeting held at Evacuee Trust Property Board office in Lahore. He sought suggestions from zonal administrators while speaking through a video link. He directed zonal administrators to ensure recovery and protect the worship places of Hindu and Sikhs as well.