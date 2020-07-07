‘Govt did nothing despite taking huge loans’

LAHORE:PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari has said the PTI government has not placed even a single brick after taking whopping loan of US$13 billion.

In her statement issued on Monday, she said the ruling party has not done any marvels by paying back 5 billion dollars as the ‘incompetent’ PM has yet to pay loan of 8 billion dollars. She claimed if Nawaz Sharif had taken loans, he provided motorways, electricity, loans to farmers, youngsters and laptops. She said Imran Khan took loan of 13 billion dollars and in return he gave unemployment, inflation, poverty and irreparable loss to national economy. Bukhari said international financial institutes have been ringing alarms of risks for the economy. She said the same institutions were giving good news in 2017 of listing Pakistan in top 10 economies of the world. She held the present government responsible for the failed economic policies.