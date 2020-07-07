Asif still awaits promised cash award: PBSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) has expressed his satisfaction over the government’s recent decision to release grants to sports federations but he has also drawn the attention of the authorities towards two-times world champion Mohammad Asif, who has yet to get the promised winning bonus.

Talking to ‘The News’, PBSA co-chairman Alamgir Sheikh was not hesitant in admitting that his federation had been one of the prime beneficiaries of the government support in recent years. “In all we have received around Rs5 million from the government. I am satisfied with what they have done for our association. I am thankful to the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza,” he said.

Alamgir, who was re-elected as senior vice president of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) recently, expressed his concern about the delay in awarding Asif his due. “He has won the IBSF World Snooker Championship twice and so deserved to be awarded cash incentives the moment he brought laurels for the country. That did not happen. He first landed the world title in 2012 and followed it up with second one seven years later. He has yet to receive his share of incentive.

“The delay discourages others who are making their best efforts for the country. Asif deserves his share as winning a world event is not a small achievement,” Alamgir, who is also a member of the world body, said.

“There is a system in our neighbouring countries. Once you win a world event, the winning incentive comes directly into your account. Players and officials don’t have to keep sending reminders as what they deserve comes straight into their accounts,” he added.

He suggested that the government set some criteria for awarding annual grants to federations. “There should be some criteria for every federation, every federation that is producing good results. Look if we are receiving any special or normal grant we have achieved medals and brought laurels for the country at Asian and world level. We deserve to be treated like that,” he added.

He hoped that for the next year onward, the complete survey would be conducted. “The federations having the potential to perform in international events and those having already performed should be treated accordingly,” he reasoned.