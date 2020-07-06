Protest against illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief continues

KARACHI/ LAHORE: People's Students Federation former president Faisal Sheikh said on Sunday that the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will become a reason for the fall of the federal government because tyranny can never prevail. Sheikh said that already the public has become fed up with the government’s policies to privatize the country and will not let it happen. He added that coronavirus had bought this government some more time or it would have had gone already.

He said that pro-democracy and transparency forces in the country were joining hands against this government because each thing had a limit. He said that the government was waging a vengeful campaign against political rivals and independent media. He added that the attack on the Jang-Geo Group was the confirmation of the government’s policy to not let any free press prevail in the country. He said that the National Accountability Bureau had concocted a case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to pressurise him to drop his independent editorial policies.

Meanwhile, in Lahore the protesters, while expressing solidarity with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, said democracy cannot survive without a free media and added that editor-in-chief is fighting for the freedom of the entire media which is his biggest crime under this fascist regime. The protesters paid rich tributes to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for his stand against the enemies of the press freedom. They also shouted slogans against the fascist regime and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics being used by the rulers through the NAB.

Those who spoke on this occasion included Jang’s Group Editor Shaheen Qureshi, Maqsood Butt, Shahab Ansari, Awais Qarni, Zaheer Anjum, Mohammad Farooq, Aziz Sheikh, Wahab Khanzada, Akmal Bhatti, Hafiz Asad, Munawar Hussain, Mohammad Ali and Afzal Abbas.