Beware of quacks selling fake coronavirus medicines

Rawalpindi: With the global health organisations informing that there is no specific medicine to treat COVID-19 there are many who are cashing in on the situation by selling fake medicines that according to them can kill coronavirus from the human body.

The local administration is quite active to take action against those who make false claims and misguide the public regarding treatment of the coronavirus disease. It is due to this reason the quakes never give display to their claims but they verbally tell the visitors that if there is any corona patient in their family they can treat him/her at affordable prices. Raja Yasir, a resident of Asghar Mall area, said when he visited a local hakim for the medicine of his mother he told him that he also prepared medicine for coronavirus patients.

“When I asked him how he prepared such medicine, he claimed that he read a lot of books written by prominent hakims that helped him in this respect. I gave no importance to his claim and returned back,” he said. There are many other hakims and allopathic and homeopathic doctors who rightly advise people to use some natural herbs and seeds to boost the immune system that may help fight the coronavirus disease.

The private hospitals are charging up to Rs150,000 per day to treat a coronavirus patient. These hospitals are also selling plasma from a recovered patient at a rate ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs800,000.

So in this kind of situation when the common people find it hard to get treatment for coronavirus at affordable prices then they naturally, look towards quakes who assure them treatment at lower rates. Dr. Faheem Younis, a specialist in infectious diseases, said there is still no vaccine or medicine that can kill coronavirus so only natural immunity of a person can perform this function.

He said: “If we all wear face masks, maintain distance, wash hands, avoid crowds then we can avoid lockdown and save lives. We can safely go through this pandemic and reach mass vaccination at some later stage.”