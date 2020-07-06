Unhygienic ice cream seized, factory sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district food department seized unhygienic ice cream packed in the multi-national companies wrappers and arrested the owner of the factory.

“We have confiscated ice cream packets and arrested the owner of the factory,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters on Sunday. He said that a team of district food department officials intercepted an ice cream delivery truck on a tip-off and seized thousands of packets and arrested Mohammad Shahbaz.