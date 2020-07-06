close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Unhygienic ice cream seized, factory sealed in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

MANSEHRA: The district food department seized unhygienic ice cream packed in the multi-national companies wrappers and arrested the owner of the factory.

“We have confiscated ice cream packets and arrested the owner of the factory,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters on Sunday. He said that a team of district food department officials intercepted an ice cream delivery truck on a tip-off and seized thousands of packets and arrested Mohammad Shahbaz.

Latest News

More From Pakistan