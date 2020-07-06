Dolphin Force told to ensure effective patrolling

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective patrolling in the crime-prone area to control the street crime.

He said that Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 311 calls received on helpline 15 and helped as many as 58 people on different roads.

Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 27m187 motorbikes, 395 vehicles and 25,083 people. As many as 113 motorbikes and eight vehicles were impounded and 196 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin and PRU also arrested 43 persons for violating the ban/law on wheelie, four for firing into the air and 51 persons for violating the Kite Flying Act.