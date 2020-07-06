Man killed, another injured in road mishaps

A man was killed in a road accident on Sunday near the Habib Bank Flyover within the limits of the Site police station.

After the accident, the police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The deceased is yet to be identified and the body is placed at the hospital’s morgue.

The police said the man was crossing the road when a vehicle ran him over. A case has been registered against the unknown driver who killed the man. Separately, a man was injured when a speedy car hit his motorcycle near the Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the limits of Taimuria police station. The injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The man identified as 20-year-old Saqib.