JI city chief demands nationalisation of power utility

K-Electric (KE) should be nationalised and the proposed raise in power charges should also be immediately withdrawn. The demand to this effect was made by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday.

He also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice in this regard and direct the authorities to inquire into the election funding for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) by the Abraaj Group, and carry out a forensic audit of the power utility.

The JI city chief maintained that in accordance with the accord, the private management of KE was responsible to invest Rs361 billion to refurbish its power and distribution infrastructure. He called for an inquiry into why the power utility did not comply with the agreement.

He said KE had failed to provide relief to its consumers by increasing the duration of load-shedding. He called for the cancellation of KE’s licence, demanding that the government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority take stern action against the private entity for its failures.

The JI leader also lambasted KE for collection of undue money from consumers through overbilling and fuel adjustment charges. He alleged that elected representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan had been patronising KE.

He asked how the two political parties in the federal government could protest against KE when the Economic Coordination Committee had already allowed the power utility to raise the power tariff.