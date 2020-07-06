Monsoon showers likely to start in Karachi today

Different areas of Karachi experienced a brief thunderstorm followed by drizzle on Sunday evening, but this year’s monsoon showers are expected to start on Monday (today) in the afternoon or evening.

“Due to some developments and the forming of a low-pressure area in the south-east of Karachi whose extended trough is touching the city, we witnessed a dust and thunderstorm in the evening, followed by drizzle and light rain in the East and Malir districts,” said Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz.

The thunderstorm and drizzle ended the hot and humid spell in Karachi, and due to the relatively cold winds, the temperature in the city dropped to a considerable extent.

Officials had earlier forecast drizzle and light rain on Sunday night, but moderate to somewhat heavy rain from Monday afternoon. Karachi may receive “good showers” until Wednesday morning or noon, which can also result in inundation of low-lying areas, Sarfaraz had said.

“Monsoon currents are strengthening in Sindh and may generate widespread rains and wind and thundershowers across the province, particularly in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Jamshoro and Dadu from Sunday [night] to Tuesday.

A few heavy rainfall spells are also expected during the period.” He said that according to reports, rain had started in different areas of Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and adjoining areas on Sunday evening, adding that moderate to somewhat heavy showers could cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday. He maintained that under the influence of a monsoon low pressure that approached the eastern parts of Sindh on Sunday night, rain with dust and thunderstorm is expected between Monday and Wednesday in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

“During this period, 50 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected in Karachi, but a moderate to heavy spell of 30 to 40mm can cause inundation in low-lying areas and accumulation of rainwater and sewage on the roads.”

20pc more rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast a 10 per cent above-normal monsoon rain season in the country, but at least 20 per cent more rains in Sindh and Kashmir, saying that due to the global climatic conditions, Pakistan may observe slightly above normal rainfall, which can also result in some untoward incidents in some parts of the country.

Sarfaraz had commented that the global sea surface temperature forecast showed that the El Niño-Southern Oscillation and the Indian Ocean Dipole, which affect the South Asian summer monsoon rainfall, were likely to remain neutral during the coming monsoon season. “Based on global and regional circulation models, Sindh and Kashmir are likely to get above normal rainfall, which can be up to 20 per cent more than normal.”

Experts have said that the residents of Karachi should brace for more electricity outages following rainfall, adding that the city has already been in the grip of an acute power crisis that can further aggravate in the monsoon season.