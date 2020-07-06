Millions doled out to PSB, ministry employees as honoraria

ISLAMABAD: A sufficient amount has been doled out to the employees of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as honoraria from the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) kitty of over Rs15 million.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that the ministry’s employees have silently whisked away with honoraria from the PSB’s non-development budget.

This correspondent is in possession of a copy of the cheque released by the PSB on June 30 as honoraria for the ministry employees working at different stations across the country. It is worth mentioning here that the ministry has nothing to with the PSB budget.

At a crucial time when the government has decided not to increase government employees’ salaries due to severe financial constraints, the ministry’s decision on honoraria raises serious questions.

It has been learnt that over Rs1.2 million honoraria was given to the ministry employees. This has happened despite the fact that a few years back the auditors had raised objections when the ministry officials got honoraria.