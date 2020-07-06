Afridi discusses recent developments in IHK with AJK president

Islamabad: Chairman of Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and exchanged views on the recent developments taking place in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), says a press release.

Both the leaders discussed in detail the deteriorating situation in IHK in the wake of the wave of killing spree unleashed by occupying Indian army and other agencies across Kashmir and illegal arrests of freedom loving Kashmiris. The leaders said the new aggression by Indian forces in Kashmir is aimed at suppressing voices of Kashmiris against the illegal actions of the Fascist Hindutva regime including the issuance of domicile certificates to Indian nationals to change the Muslim-majority identity of occupied.

The leaders warned India against issuance of mining licenses to Indian nationals, saying such illegal acts would further violate the fundamental rights of the people of IHK. Shehryar Afridi also briefed the Azad Kashmir President on the developments taking place in Ladakh and said that the situation may aggravate anytime and one cannot rule out a war on Kashmir between India and China - both nuclear-armed countries.

He said that Pakistan and Kashmiris also may not remain aloof to any war and any escalation may destabilise the entire region.

Afridi said that the illegal move by forcefully annexing Kashmir which has triggered the border rift in Ladakh. The current situation in Kashmir was discussed in detail. Both leaders urged the world community and the United Nations Security Council to take notice of the situation and take measures to convince India to give end the illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The two leaders agreed to adopt a new strategy to defeat false Indian narrative politically and diplomatically on all fronts. Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for appointing Shehryar Afridi as Chairman Kashmir Committee. Khan assured full confidence and confidence in Afridi’s leadership abilities.