Minor girl murdered after being abducted

FAISALABAD: A minor girl was abducted and murdered in the area of Khurarianwala police.According to a police spokesman, accused Shehbaz of Chak 216-RB had abducted a 7-year-old Rani, daughter of Amanat Ali, over an old enmity with her family. Later, the accused murdered the girl. Police arrested the accused.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 32-KV CNPP, NPP-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 grid stations will remain suspended from 6 am to 12 noon while Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 11 am on Monday (today).