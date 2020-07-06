close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

3 arrested for manhandling wardens

Lahore

LAHORE:Three car riders were arrested for manhandling a traffic warden and lifter in-charge near vegetable market here on Sunday. The car riders had got infuriated upon being stopped over one-way violation and gave good thrashing to the traffic warden, Naseer, and warden lifter in-charge Ayub with iron rods.

