3 arrested for manhandling wardens

LAHORE:Three car riders were arrested for manhandling a traffic warden and lifter in-charge near vegetable market here on Sunday. The car riders had got infuriated upon being stopped over one-way violation and gave good thrashing to the traffic warden, Naseer, and warden lifter in-charge Ayub with iron rods.