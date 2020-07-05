Putin mocks US embassy for flying rainbow flag

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has mocked the US embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBT rights, suggesting it reflected the sexual orientation of its staff. His comments followed a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that included an amendment enshrining the definition of marriage specifically as a union between a man and a woman, a British wire service reported.

Putin said the US embassy’s move to raise the LGBT pride flag “revealed something about the people that work there”.

“It’s no big deal though. We have spoken about this many times, and our position is clear,” said Putin, who has sought to distance Russia from liberal Western values and aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church.

“Yes, we passed a law banning the propaganda of homosexuality among minors. So what? Let people grow up, become adults and then decide their own destinies.” The legislation has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Putin said during the campaign to change the constitution that he would not let the traditional notion of a mother and father be subverted by what he called “parent number 1” and “parent number 2”.