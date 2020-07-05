Shalimar Express collides with freight train

RAHIMYAR KHAN: The Lahore-bound Shalimar Express coming from Karachi collided head on with a stationed freight train due to changing of automatic signal near Jetha Bhutta on Saturday.

Due to the accident, the engine and the passenger bogies were damaged while four bogies of the freight train were also destroyed.

After the accident, other passenger trains were stopped at various stations. Relief trains were dispatched to the spot to restore the railway track.

According to the railway sources, a heavy contingent of railway administration and police reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported.

According to the railway sources, the automatic signal was changed due to delay.

The sources said that it could take six to eight hours to clear the track for trains. No casualty was reported in the accident.