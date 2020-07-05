Shahbaz Sharif signs bail bonds

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) to sign the surety bonds against pre-arrest bail.

The bail was granted to him on June 3 in an investigation of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahbaz had tested positive for COVID-19 after the bail hearing and went into self-isolation, which delayed the signing of the surety bonds. He could not appear on the next hearings and the court kept allowing him time to sign the bonds.

On Saturday, Shahbaz arrived at the court along with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Advocate Atta Tarar and signed the documents before the deputy registrar judicial.

Hearing of the bail petition is fixed for July 7. The court, on the last hearing, had ordered Shahbaz Sharif to get his latest test for COVID-19 conducted from the Punjab Institute of Public Health Sciences.