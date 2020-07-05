Smart lockdown imposed in seven UCs of District East

After a new smart lockdown was imposed in the South, West and Malir districts, the deputy commissioner of District East has also announced a smart lockdown in seven of the union councils (UCs) under his jurisdiction. The Korangi district administration is yet to make a decision on the matter.

District Central Deputy Commissioner (DC) Farhan Ghani has already refused to impose a smart lockdown in his jurisdictional areas, saying that if they witness a cluster of COVID-19 patients, they’ll impose a smart lockdown in those areas. Korangi DC Sheharyar Memon didn’t respond to repeated phone calls of The News.

On the recommendations of the East district health officer about the emerging hotspots where the rate of novel coronavirus infection has been high, seven UCs will be under a smart lockdown for a fortnight from July 5 to July 18. The parts of District East to be locked down include UC-5, which comprises Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 2 and Block 3, where the number of active cases is 48.

In UC-6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 12-A, Block 12-B and Block 12-C, where the number of active cases is 32, will be closed. In UC-8, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D/1, where the number of active cases is 22, will be in lockdown.

In UC-9, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, where the number of active cases is 27, will be closed. In UC-10, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4, Block 7 and Block 11, where the number of active cases is 60 — highest in the district — will be under a lockdown.

In UC-14, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 13, where the number of active cases is 16, will be closed. In UC-6, PECHS Block 2 (Tariq Road), where the number of active cases is 25, will be locked down.

During the smart lockdown, movement will be restricted in the above-mentioned localities and masks will be mandatory for anyone entering or exiting the hotspot areas. Pillion riding and all kinds of public transport, including ride-hailing services, will also not be

allowed to operate in these areas.

Only grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open, while only one person from every household will be allowed to leave the house to buy food or medicines. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will remain closed.

The government has also been trying to set up mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these localities. All other businesses and industrial units in these areas will be closed. No home delivery or takeaway services will be allowed as well. There will also be a ban on private or family get-togethers.