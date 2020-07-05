Louvre reopens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most visited museum and home to the Mona Lisa, reopens on Monday but with coronavirus restrictions in place and parts of the complex closed to visitors.
The Louvre has been closed since March 13 and this has already led “to losses of over 40 million euros,” its director Jean-Luc Martinez said.