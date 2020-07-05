Aftab Sherpao vows not to compromise on KP’s rights

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that his party would not compromise on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had promised to provide Rs100 billion annually to the merged districts for 10 years, but the promise could not be materialised,” the QWP leader told a meeting of party leaders at Watan Kor, headquarters of QWP here.

Aftab Sherpao said that the provinces had also pledged to provide three percent of the National Finance Commission award for the uplift of the merged districts, but the promise was yet to be honoured. “The non-provision of the funds has created a sense of deprivation among the residents of the tribal districts, who are now having second thoughts about the merger,” he added.

He added the PTI government did not have a clear-cut policy to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Aftab Sherpao said the government caused confusion among the people about the issue of lockdown.

He added the government shared wrong statistics with the people about the number of corona virus patients and the deaths caused by it in order to hide its incompetence.

“The situation would have been under control had the government taken timely steps when the pandemic broke out in China,” he added.

The QWP leader said that people were getting infected and the number of infection was increasing day by day, but there were no facilities at hospitals. He said that the PTI leaders introduced indecency in politics as they frequently used derogatory words for the members of the opposition.

Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, Aftab Sherpao said his party would attend the upcoming all parties conference being convened by the opposition.

He reiterated his party’s resolve that the government would not be allowed to reverse the 18th constitutional amendment. He recalled that the amendment was made after thorough consultation and hard work.

Aftab Sherpao said that the National Finance Commission award was a constitutional body that ensured the judicious distribution of resources among the provinces.

He warned the government against slashing the share of the provinces, saying that it would weaken the federation.

He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the train-coaster collision in Sheikhupura and extended condolences to the Sikh families that lost near and dear ones in the tragedy.