Govt urged for reopening marriage halls, marquees

Islamabad: President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) M Waheed has urged the government to allow restaurants, marquees and wedding halls in Islamabad to reopen their business activities.

He said that due to long lockdown, these businesses were on the verge of collapse.

He said that to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants, marquees and wedding halls in Islamabad were closed in the 2nd week of March 2020 on a short notice due to which thousands of workers have lost their jobs while these businesses were now facing extreme financial crisis.

He said that Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was doing a great job in controlling COVID-19 pandemic in Islamabad, however, he added that he should also take up the issue of opening these businesses with higher authorities.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that restaurants, marquees and wedding halls were playing important role in generating economic activities as business of many other sectors was linked with this industry.

However, due to closure of restaurants, marquees and wedding halls, many other allied businesses including meat, poultry, jewellers, bridal clothing, florist, furniture, crockery suppliers, tent services, waiter suppliers, wedding bands, valet staff, lighting and generator suppliers were also suffering losses. He said that despite closure, these businesses have to made routine expenditures including payment of rent, wages of staff and utility bills due to lockdown, but keeping them closed was adding to their financial problems.