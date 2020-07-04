Hindu temple construction halted for want of building plan

ISLAMABAD: As the construction work at site of Hindu temple in Sector H-9/2 stopped for want of building plan, the government has also decided to consult the Council of the Islamic Ideology (CII) on the sensitive issue.

The government will seek guidance and consultation from the CII and also respect opinion of religious circles and leaders in this connection, the spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday said. The plot measuring 3.89 kanals was allotted by the CDA on December 21, 2017 following CDA boards decision taken at its meeting on December 9, 2016. The meeting was chaired by the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz who then was holding additional charge of the CDA chairman.

According to CDA documents, the plot for construction of temple was allotted free of cost.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday said the Hindu parliamentarians had requested the Ministry for release of funds for execution of the project.

“The request was forwarded to the prime minister who will take decision on release of funds,” he said adding the ministry releases funds only for renovation of worship places of minorities.

Meanwhile, the CDA spokesman said the officials of the Building Control Section (BCS) on Friday visited site of the temple and told people busy in construction that they need to submit building plan and get the same approved before moving forward. The CDA sources said the Hindu community busy in raising the boundary wall have also encroached the land adjacent to the allotted plot.

It may be pointed out here that the religious circles across the board have been strongly opposing construction of Hindu temple saying that no new worship place for minorities in an Islamic state was allowed.3