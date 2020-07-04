144 POs among 636 arrested in June

SARGODHA: The district police claimed to have arrested some 636 accused, including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics from them during June. Police of various stations booked 150 people, arrested 173 accused and recovered 246 kilogram hashish, 27 kilogram heroin, 15 kilogram opium and 1,890 bottle liquor from them. The police arrested 299 accused and recovered 300 weapons, including pistols, Kalashnikovs, rifles and shotguns. Police also arrested 144 POs wanted by different police stations in murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases.