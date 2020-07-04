Youth commits suicide in Johar Town

LAHORE: A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Johar Town Friday. The deceased was identified as Niaz, 32. It was reported that a cell-phone was bought on instalments by a friend of Niaz on his guarantee. The friend failed in paying the instalments and the shop owner had an exchange of hot words with guarantor Niaz, who got depressed and shot himself in the head while the body was shifted to the morgue.