Indian soldiers sent message to world: Modi

LADAKH: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh on Friday, weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there, escalating tension between the two countries.Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimoo area.

Officials said Modi was accompanied by the chief of defence staff, General BipinRawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He also addressed troops in Ladakh's Nimoo area, where he said that the "bravery" displayed by the Indian soldiers had sent a "message [...] to the world about India’s strength". He further said, "Bravery is a prerequisite for peace".

India and China have traded blame for triggering the high-altitude brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered. The nuclear-armed neighbours have amassed troops along the border, most of which remains disputed, and military and diplomatic talks are going on to de-escalate the confrontation. --