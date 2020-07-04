close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

PHC reverts judge to lower rank

National

Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed a major penalty on a judge and reverted him to the lower rank.

Irshad Ahmad Khan, District and Sessions Judge BS-21, was demoted to the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge BS-20 for a period of two years. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules, 2011 after he was found guilty.

Another officer of (PHC) Mingora Bench Swat namely Alamgir Reader/Assistant Registrar was proceeded against under the rules. He was alleged to be a beneficiary of the Benazir Income Support Programme and was found guilty.

He was ordered to deposit Rs92168 in the exchequer and barred from increments for three years.

