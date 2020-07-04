Varsity gets 100pc score in online class readiness

LAHORE:The University of Management & Technology (UMT) has got 100% score in online class readiness by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to a press release, the University of Management & Technology Director Accreditation and Academic Quality Improvement Cell said this great milestone was achieved under the young dynamic leadership of UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, DG Abid HK Shirwani, registrar and faculty members who were working with great enthusiasm to enable an entirely new way of digital studies.