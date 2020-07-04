Sarfraz should’ve got more chances as captain: Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed should have been given more chances as captain.

Inzamam said Sarfraz had brought many laurels to Pakistan and he was sacked when he was actually gaining experience as a leader.

“Sarfraz achieved some notable victories for Pakistan and was learning to be a good captain but unfortunately when he had learnt from experience and mistakes he was removed,” the former captain said in an interview.

Inzamam remained chief selector from 2016 till the 2019 World Cup. During most of his tenure, Sarfraz was the captain.

Soon after Inzamam was replaced by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, the Pakistan Cricket Board removed Sarfraz as player and captain from all three formats.

“Sarfraz won us the Champions Trophy and also made the team number one in T20 cricket. He got us some good wins. He should have been given more time as captain by the board but it acted in haste,” said Inzamam.